Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

