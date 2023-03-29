Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 101.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

