The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

