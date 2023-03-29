TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.49. The stock has a market cap of C$53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.70 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.38.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

About TC Energy

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,948 shares of company stock valued at $300,011. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

