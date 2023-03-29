Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

