Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.