Theriva Biologics (TOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2022 earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theriva Biologics news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

