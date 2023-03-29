First United Bank & Trust Sells 678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

