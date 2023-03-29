PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

