POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
