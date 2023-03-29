Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.