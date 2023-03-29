WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

WidePoint Trading Down 4.3 %

WYY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Featured Stories

