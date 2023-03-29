The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

