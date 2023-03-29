LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LianBio Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

