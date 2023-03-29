Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaxxinity Price Performance

Shares of VAXX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Vaxxinity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

