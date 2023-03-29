Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PFG stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.