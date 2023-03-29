ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.65

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

