NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCCGF. HSBC began coverage on NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NCC Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

