OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.95

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
