Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $331,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

