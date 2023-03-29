Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Trading Down 2.0 %
LICY stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
See Also
