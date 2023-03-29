Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

