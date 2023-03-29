Celtic (LON:CCP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.41). 15,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celtic from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of £108.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,642.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.52.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

