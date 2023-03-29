Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.
Barloworld Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
