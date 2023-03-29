IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.48. Approximately 177,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

IBI Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$608.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

