Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
