Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
