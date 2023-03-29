Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
