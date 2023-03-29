freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

