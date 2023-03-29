Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.27

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 39001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

