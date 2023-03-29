Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.74

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
