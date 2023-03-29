POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.95

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 14960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

