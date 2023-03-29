William Blair Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.00 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

