Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXO Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get TXO Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

About TXO Energy Partners

NYSE TXO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23.

(Get Rating)

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.