Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

PLTR opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

