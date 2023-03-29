Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $15.31 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,495,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

