Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Increased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

