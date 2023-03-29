Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reduced by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

NYSE:SM opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

