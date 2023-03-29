Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

