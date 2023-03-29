Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

TOIPF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

