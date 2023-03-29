Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Declines By 24.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

METCL stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

