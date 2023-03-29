Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Drops By 25.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rexel from €18.79 ($20.20) to €20.00 ($21.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Rexel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

About Rexel

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Articles

