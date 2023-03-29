MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £71,455.93 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero acquired 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £71,455.93 ($87,794.48).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 402.50 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £234.82 million, a PE ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 1.03. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.18 ($7.90).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 3,469.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

