Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Maris-Tech Trading Down 6.7 %
MTEK opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77.
About Maris-Tech
