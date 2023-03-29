Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maris-Tech Trading Down 6.7 %

MTEK opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

