United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ UIHC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
