United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

