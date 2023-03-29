Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 24.8%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Further Reading

