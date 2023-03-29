TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFFP. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

