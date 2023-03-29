New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

