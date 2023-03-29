Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

