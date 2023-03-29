Insider Selling: Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Sells 163,292 Shares of Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total value of £223,710.04 ($274,861.83).

Boku Stock Down 1.4 %

Boku stock opened at GBX 138.04 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Boku, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 157 ($1.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.01) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Further Reading

